Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) & Nantkwest (NK)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NK) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nantkwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Nantkwest has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Nantkwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nantkwest $50,000.00 4,578.34 -$96.42 million ($1.20) -2.41

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Nantkwest -357,603.41% -49.47% -42.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Nantkwest on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

