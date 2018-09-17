Restore (RST) Issues Earnings Results

Restore (LON:RST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 494 ($6.43) on Monday. Restore has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.56) and a one year high of GBX 602 ($7.84).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

