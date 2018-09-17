ResMed Inc. (RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.32 Million

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $572.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.30 million to $579.78 million. ResMed posted sales of $523.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ResMed had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $66,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $923,534 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.76. 651,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,413. ResMed has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.