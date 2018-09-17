Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meta Financial Group Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.08%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $120.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of CASH opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $117.97.

Meta Financial Group shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 4th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

