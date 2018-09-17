Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (REPR) Director Acquires $97,070.04 in Stock

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 68,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $97,070.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:REPR opened at $1.45 on Monday. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

Repro Med Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system.

