Repligen Co. (RGEN) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 14,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $763,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,258.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $58.97 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.