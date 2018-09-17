Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.61 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,936 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Honda Motor worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

HMC stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4,024.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,794.23 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $115.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

