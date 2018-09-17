Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.61 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 122.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $36,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 164.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 47.0% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 69,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $28,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,247.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,508,790 shares of company stock worth $90,815,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.70 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

