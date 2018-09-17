Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 440,100 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Trimble worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22,096.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.47. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $77,884.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,535,820.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,251 shares of company stock worth $4,504,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

