Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 216,890 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $38,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 186.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 59,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 584.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $40,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $85,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,735 shares of company stock worth $615,882 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

