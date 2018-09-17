Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.21% of Regenxbio worth $302,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,130,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,610,000 after purchasing an additional 705,700 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 186,595 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -1.18.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $499,114.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,530 shares in the company, valued at $23,163,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,838.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $2,217,190. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Regenxbio from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

