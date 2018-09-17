Red Hat (RHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Hat to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $148.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Red Hat from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Raymond James cut Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.03.

In other Red Hat news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

