Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GameStop (GME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GameStop (NYSE: GME):

9/10/2018 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outperformed the industry in the past three months. This can be attributable to the company’s confirmation that it is in exploratory talks, relating to a potential transaction. Further, GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Also, we are encouraged by the rise in sales of collectibles, buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings. Though revenues outpaced estimates in second-quarter fiscal 2018, earnings lagged after three straight quarters of reporting a beat. Moreover, results declined year over year. Furthermore, comps dipped in the quarter due to a decline in sales at international locations. Moreover, Technology Brands has been witnessing soft sales, primarily owing to store closures. A gradual shift to digital and mobile downloads is also posing a threat to its software business. Nevertheless, management reiterated fiscal 2018 view.”

9/10/2018 – GameStop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2018 – GameStop was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – GameStop was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2018 – GameStop was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2018 – GameStop was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2018 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company, which has been holding exploratory talks relating to a potential transaction, has been grappling with falling sales in core business, affected by intense competition and leadership issues. Meanwhile, gradual shift to digital and mobile downloads is posing a threat to its software business. We also note that the company’s Technology Brand has been witnessing soft sales since the past few past few quarters. In first-quarter fiscal 2018, sales in this segment fell 16.1%. This may be due to overlap in AT&T’s dealer compensation structure and lower promotional activity. Nevertheless, GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Also, we are encouraged by the rise in collectibles sales buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings.”

8/22/2018 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. This rise can be primarily attributable to the company’s confirmation that it is holding exploratory talks relating to a potential transaction. However, analysts have pointed that the company has been grappling with falling sales in core business, affected by stiff competition and leadership issues. Meanwhile, gradual shift to digital and mobile downloads is posing a threat to its software business. We note that the company’s Technology Brand has been witnessing soft sales since the past few past few quarters. This may be due to overlap in AT&T’s dealer compensation structure and lower promotional activity. Nevertheless, GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Also, we are encouraged by the rise in collectibles sales buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings.”

8/14/2018 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have not only declined but also underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company, which has been holding exploratory talks relating to a potential transaction, has been grappling with falling sales in core business, affected by intense competition and leadership issues. Meanwhile, gradual shift to digital and mobile downloads is posing a threat to its software business. We also note that the company’s Technology Brand has been witnessing soft sales since the past few past few quarters. In first-quarter fiscal 2018, sales in this segment fell 16.1%. This may be due to overlap in AT&T’s dealer compensation structure and lower promotional activity. Nevertheless, GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Also, we are encouraged by the rise in collectibles sales buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings.”

GameStop stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. 2,231,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,170. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,249,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 176,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GameStop by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GameStop by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,386,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

