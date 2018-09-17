RDI Reit (RDI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Thursday. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.95 ($0.53).
About RDI Reit
