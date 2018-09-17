RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.97 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RICK. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $1,953,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 35.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 686.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 28,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

