Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rayonier by 114.9% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 86,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

