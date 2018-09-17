Raymond James (RJF) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,042,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Raymond James by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $92.56 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

