Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,990 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Kemper sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $649,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,563,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $539,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $4,920,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.22.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.