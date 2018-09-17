Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $215,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 284.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 42.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 60,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,679.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,685 shares of company stock worth $2,511,863 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

