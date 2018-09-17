Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $173,000 Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,954 shares of company stock worth $7,120,124. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

