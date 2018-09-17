Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,404,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 2,315,858 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.35 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

