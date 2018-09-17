Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,562.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 135.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,524.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,338.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,973 shares of company stock worth $2,598,794. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

