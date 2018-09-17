Qiwi (QIWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QIWI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $594.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.79.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Qiwi will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Qiwi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 3,218,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,513,000 after purchasing an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 11.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 29.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 5.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 319,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 183.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 187,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

