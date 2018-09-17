Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Boosted by Analyst (HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, September 12th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. FIG Partners has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

HMST stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $759.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,617.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HomeStreet by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $451,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HomeStreet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 16.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

