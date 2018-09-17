Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

STI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ameriprise Financial raised SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $68.59 on Monday. SunTrust Banks has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,006 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 299,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 199,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

