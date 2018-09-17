Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $54.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $43.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 116,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,034. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

