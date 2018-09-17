Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $54.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $43.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 116,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,034. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.75.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply