Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after buying an additional 882,109 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,382,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,561,000 after buying an additional 219,593 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after buying an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $50,004.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,080,849. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

