Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $170.66 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

