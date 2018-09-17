Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,804 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.