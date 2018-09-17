Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $48,417,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $10,754,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,629,413 shares of company stock worth $1,857,165,307 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $162.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.89.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

