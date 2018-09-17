PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Receives $20.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $84,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 464,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after buying an additional 770,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 439.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

