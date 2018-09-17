Porsche Automobil (PAH3) PT Set at €65.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.38 ($94.63).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €54.72 ($63.63) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($93.19).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

