Porsche Automobil (PAH3) PT Set at €65.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.38 ($94.63).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €54.72 ($63.63) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

