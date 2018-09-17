Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,590 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Pool worth $48,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Natixis bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $173.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 5,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $939,627.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $6,460,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,872.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $11,473,167. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

