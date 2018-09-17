PolicyPal Network Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (PAL)

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PolicyPal Network token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and DOBI trade. PolicyPal Network has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $277,903.00 worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00265169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00149503 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.45 or 0.06132656 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008250 BTC.

PolicyPal Network Token Profile

PolicyPal Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,695,626 tokens. PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official website for PolicyPal Network is www.policypal.network . The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet

Buying and Selling PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX, DOBI trade and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolicyPal Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

