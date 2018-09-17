Points International (PCOM) versus Marchex (MCHX) Financial Analysis

Points International (NASDAQ: MCHX) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Points International and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $347.55 million 0.55 $3.38 million N/A N/A Marchex $90.29 million 1.25 -$6.08 million ($0.14) -19.36

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 1.60% 14.17% 5.12% Marchex -3.35% -3.44% -2.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Points International and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Points International beats Marchex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency, and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions. The company also provides Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics; and Marchex Social Analytics. It offers Marchex Audience Targeting leverages call data and can automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

