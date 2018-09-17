Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,521,408 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $33,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.