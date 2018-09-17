Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 239,850 Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth $18,352,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth $7,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

