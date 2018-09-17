Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 351,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Xerox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 62.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 280.6% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 184,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $4,177,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other Xerox news, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $28.07 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

