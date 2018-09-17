POA Network Price Reaches $0.0700 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 257,208,176 coins and its circulating supply is 219,339,056 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

