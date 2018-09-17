PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,032,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,365 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,515,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,081,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,986 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

