PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

