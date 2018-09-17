PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Access National Co. (ANCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Access National were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Access National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Access National by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Access National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Access National by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Access National by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 76,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Access National alerts:

NASDAQ:ANCX opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Access National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Access National had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Access National Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

ANCX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Access National in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Access National in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.