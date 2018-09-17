Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

