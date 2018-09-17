Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Stake Lowered by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,324,425 shares during the quarter. Platform Specialty Products comprises 1.8% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Platform Specialty Products worth $47,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scot Benson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,327.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,968,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $120,616,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,281,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,380,356. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAH opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

