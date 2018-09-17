Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Position Raised by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 259.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $170.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $135.31 and a 1 year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

