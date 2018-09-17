Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.57.

Shares of PXD opened at $170.43 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $135.31 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

