Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 35400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, CIBC raised Pine Cliff Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pine Cliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.45.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In related news, insider George Frederick Fink bought 184,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,730.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 220,000 shares of company stock worth $76,400.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.