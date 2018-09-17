Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

