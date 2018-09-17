Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 678,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 621,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.33 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $90.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

