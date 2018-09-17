PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 1.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $25,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $125,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 201.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $132,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.82. 3,531,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.07. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PG&E from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

